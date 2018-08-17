Wildcat boys’ soccer looks to be strong at forward, midfield spots

The Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola high school co-op boys’ soccer team finished 12-6-2 overall last year.

The Wildcats could finish again with a winning season.

“Barring any injuries, we should finish above .500,” A-J soccer coach Mark Boomer said. “We’ve got a lot of talent with a lot of speed and we’re strong.”

The coach looks at strength in two areas.

“We’re strong at forward and midfield spots,” Boomer said. “We’re still working on our defense.”

It will be a rebuilding season, with only five starters returning.

“We’re a very young team with a a lot of youth coming on,” Boomer said.

Senior returning starters are defenders Avery Webb and Jackson Laster. The two junior starters returning are midfielder Blake Pena and forward Christian Falencia. The lone sophomore returning starter is midfielder Nick McGrath.

The other senior on the squad is midfielder Noah Godinez.

Juniors in the mix are goal keeper Jacob Schaefer; midfielder/defender Noah McFarland; forward Christian Falencia; defender/midfielder Austin Gunn and midfielder Steen Vacadiev.

Sophomores on the squad who could contribute are defender/forward Juan Valenci; defenders Hunter Sullivan and Hayden Webb; forward Maddox Thorpe and midfielder Angel Olvera.

The team is loaded with freshmen, including midfielders Tristan Brummer, Romeo Godinez and Ethan Carver; midfielder/defender Beto Vacadiev and Noah Treece; defenders Joey Sullivan, Anthony Jimenez, Nicholas Overton, Dawson Frick and Gage Mitchell; goal keeper Bryce Henry and forward Kyle Hall.

The Wildcats open the season at their home field on Brady Mill Road against Murphysboro on Monday, Aug. 20.