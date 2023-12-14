Home / Home

Wildcat wrestlers 9-4 overall

Thu, 12/14/2023 - 9:49am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team was 6-3 in meet action last week.

The visiting Wildcats competed in Clarksville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9. A-J fell to Brentwood Academy 48-37 and Wilson Central 52-30, but posted wins over Centennial 66-15, Kirkwood 51-27 and Hendersonville 60-24.

At Jackson, Mo., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, A-J defeated Cape Central 39-36 and lost to host Jackson, 55-18.

At Harrisburg, Tuesday, Dec. 5, A-J defeated the host team 42-39 and Pinckneyville 78-6.

The Wildcats improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference. They are scheduled to compete at Mascoutah on Saturday, Dec. 16.

