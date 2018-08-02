Wildcat wrestlers advance to sectional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team qualified four wrestlers at the Class 1A regional at Carterville Saturday, Feb. 3.

The four wrestlers will advance to next week’s Class 1A sectional at Vandalia. The 1st through 3rd place finishers advance.

Leading the way for A-J was Arieh Hart, who won his fourth regional title.

Hart, 32-2, won the 152-pound class by an injury default over Harrisburg’s Jimmy Hicks. Hart is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 152-pound weight class in the state.

Second place finishers for the Wildcats advancing are Amiyah Hart, 23-13, 106 pounds, who lost to Benton’s Seth Padavic, 6-5; David Kester, 19-9, 113-pound class, who lost to Murphysboro’s Ethan Cue by a technical fall; and Garrett Fabec, 22-15, 285-pound class, who lost to Carterville’s Lucas Sarver, 3-0.

Three fourth place finishers will be advancing as alternates. The trio includes Jay Tellor, 120 pounds; Clayton Ramage, 126 pounds; and Reid Morrison, 195 pounds.

On Jan. 26-27, A-J competed at Litchfield.

A-J head coach Eric Massey said the event featured “very tough draws and very good competition.”

Arieh Hart had his second loss of the season in the championship match against Mt. Olive’s Max Fritz.

Amiyah Hart finished in 6th place in the 106-pound class.

“Everyone else was eliminated,” Massey said, “very proud of this group.”