Wildcat wrestlers compete at state

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School was represented by two wrestlers at last week’s Illinois High School Association Class 1A state competition in Springfield.

Caleb Mays, 138 pounds, won his first match by a 15-0 decision over a Nazareth wrestler. Mays lost his final two matches and was eliminated.

David Kester, 120 pounds, lost his opening match.

“It was a good experience for both of them,” A-J wrestling team head coach Chase Hargrave said.

Kester is a 2021 A-JCHS graduate. He finished the season with a 27-9 record and closed out his high school wrestling career with an 89-49 overall record.

Mays, a sophomore, finished the season at 30-4. He has compiled a 64-20 overall record over the past two seasons.