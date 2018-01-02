Wildcat wrestlers win title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team captured its second consecutive Southern Illinois River-To-River Conference Mississippi Division title at Sparta, Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Wildcats defeated the host Bulldogs 42-28 to win the title.

A-J lost 54-27 to Murphysboro in the second match at Sparta.

The Wildcats’ Arieh Hart remains the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 1A in the 152-pound weight class.

A-J finished 11-7 overall in dual competition and is scheduled to compete at the Class 1A regional Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cartervillle.