Wildcat wrestling team closing in on 20 victories

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team is closing in on 20 wins for the 2022-2023 season.

A-J is 19-8 overall in team competition. The Wildcats are scheduled to wrestle in the Paducah Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.

Chase Hargrave, the head coach of the squad, is looking for the team to continue to improve this season.

“We’re pretty good,” Hargrave said. “We’re tied for first in the conference and hopefully we’ll win another regional.”

The Wildcats have won a Southern Illinois River to River Conference Mississippi Division title in seven out of the last eight seasons.

Postseason success for the Wildcats also has included three of the last six Class 1A regional titles.

Members of the A-J squad, their weight classes and records through recent action include:

Zoee Sadler 106 pounds, 21-3. Drew Sadler, 113 pounds, 34-2. Brett Smith, 120 pounds, 20-11. Oregon Dover, 120 pounds, 11-5.

Daniel Dover, 126 pounds, 30-6. Wyatt Wright, 132 pounds, 20-11. T.J. Macy, 138 pounds, 22-3.

Drew Holshouser, 145 pounds, 19-10. Jeffrey Campbell, 152 pounds. Ann Sheffer, 160 pounds, 16-14.

Mateo Vaca Diez, 170 pounds, 18-9. Rayshaun Cannon, 182 pounds, 19-9. Evan Vicory, 195 pounds.

Levi Jones, 220 pounds, 11-10. Eddie Dahmer, heavyweight, 11-14. (Records for Campbell and Vicory were not available at press time.)