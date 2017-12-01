Wildcat wrestling team competes at Murdale, Carterville events

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling squad posted a ninth-place finish in the 23-team Murdale Tournament, which was Jan. 6-7 in Carbondale.

“We got banged up a bit, A-J wrestling coach Eric Massey said. “We had seven wrestle in the gold bracket with five medalists,” he added.

The Wildcats’ Arieh Hart, who competed in the 152-pound class, finished 2nd, but couldn’t compete in the championship because of an injury.

A-J’s Nick Jimenez finished in 3rd place at 285 pounds and Ethan Krumery finished 4th at 170 pounds.

Sixth place finishes for A-J were recorded by Nick Harvel (195 pounds) and Lee Tellor (106 pounds); and 8th place finishes were posted by Jay Tellor (113 pounds) and Chris Johnson (160 pounds). Johnson separated an AC joint in the shoulder.

Wildcats who placed in the silver division included: 10th place, Dylan Fox (145 pounds); 13th, Kevin Wright (182 pounds); 14th, Catie Mays (120 pounds); Clayton Ramage (126 pounds); Shad Turner (220 pounds); and 18th, Nick Sanders (160 pounds).

At the Carterville Holiday Duals on Dec. 30, A-J went 4-0. A-J has a 10-2 team record. The Wildcats defeated the Poplar Bluff, Mo., junior varsity 66-12; Marion 40-37; Centralia 63-18; and Carmi-White County 68-12.