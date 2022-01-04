Wildcat wrestling team wraps up banner season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling team recently wrapped up a banner season.

The Wildcats finished with a 21-9 overall record and were the South Egyptian Conference and Class 1A regional champions.

A-J wrestling team head coach Chase Hargrave was named as the Class 1A coach of the year.

Eight members of the A-J squad were named to All-South Class 1A teams.

A-J boys who earned recognition were Drew Sadler, 106 pounds; Daniel Dover, 120 pounds; T.J. Macy, 132 pounds; Blake Mays, 138 pounds, and Caleb Mays, 145 pounds.

A-J girls who received All-South honors were Zoee Sadler, 115 pounds; Candria Rogers, 120 pounds, and Orie Dover, 125 pounds.

A-J wrestlers also received all-conference honors.

A-J boys who received all-conference honors included Drew Sadler; Joey Sadler, 113 pounds; Daniel Dover; Macy; Blake Mays; Caleb Mays; Drew Sadler, 152 pounds, and Matteo Vaca Diez, 170 pounds.

The A-J girls who earned all-conference recognition were Rogers and Dover.