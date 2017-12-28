Wildcats 8-3 after most recent action

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team split in recent action.

Pinckneyville 63, A-J 30: The visiting Wildcats couldn’t hold on to a first quarter lead in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Friday, Dec. 22.

Jake Parr, who got in early foul trouble and had to set out some of the game, led with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Sheldon McGrath had 7 points and 6 rebounds. Logan Sawyer had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Jacob Zimmerman had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 2 points and a rebound.

Tyler Smith, Noah Smith and Noah McFarland each had 3 rebounds apiece.

A-J had 21 turnovers to Pinckneyville’s 12.

The Wildcats were 11 of 38 in shot attempts from the floor, 1 of 14 from 3-point range and 5 of 15 from the free throw line.

The Panthers were 20 of 44 in shot attempts from the field, 4 of 15 from 3-point range and 11 of 18 from the charity stripe.

A-J 47, Chester 42: The visiting Wildcats pulled ahead in the first quarter on their way to the win Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Parr had 12 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Zimmerman added 9 points and a rebound. Sawyer had 8 points and 3 rebounds. Pinnon had 8 points. McGrath and Tyler Smith had 4 points and 2 rebounds apiece. McFarland had 2 points and a rebound.

A-J was 11 of 29 from the floor, 6 of 14 from 3-point range and 7 of 12 from the free throw line.

Chester was 17 of 39 in shot attempts from the floor, 1 of 13 from 3-point range and 5 of 7 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 8-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference, plays again at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, today, at the Eldorado Tournament.