Wildcats in action at Goreville tourney

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team finished 1-4 at the Goreville Tournament last week.

Johnston City 58, A-J 55: In a game that had 8 ties and 12 lead changes, the Wildcats couldn’t hang on in the end in the loss in double overtime Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Indians led 15-14 after one quarter before the Wildcats came on top 25-22 at the half. A-J led 34-30 going into the final quarter. The game was tied 43-43 after one overtime and 51-51 after the second overtime.

Landon Trammel had 18 points and 2 rebounds to lead A-J.

Dylan Harvel added 19 points and 6 rebounds. Dawson Trammel had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Ethan Carver had 5 points and 7 rebounds. Bryce Henry had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Laighton Mixen had 2 points. Payton Denny had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

A-J was 14 of 33 in shot attempts from the field, 8 of 25 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 from the free throw line.

Johnston City was 15 of 38 from the field, 7 of 16 from 3-point range and 7 of 19 from the free throw line.

A-J 53, Hardin County 52: With the game tied and 3 seconds remaining, Henry made 1 of 2 free throws to lift A-J to its first win of the season Friday, Dec. 3.

Landon Trammel had 18 points and 3 rebounds to lead A-J. Harvel added 11 points and a rebound. Carver had 7 points and 8 rebounds.

Henry had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Dawson Trammel had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Mixen and Denny had 2 points and 2 rebounds apiece. Joey Sullivan had 2 points and a rebound.

A-J was 13 of 23 from the floor, 7 of 16 from 3-point range and 6 of 11 from the free throw line.

The Warriors were 14 of 29 from the field, 6 of 14 from the 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Benton 71, A-J 40: A-J couldn’t catch up after trailing 23-6 at the end of the first quarter in the loss Thursday, Dec. 2.

Harvel had 15 points and 2 rebounds to lead A-J. Landon Trammel had 12 points. Carver had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Dawson Trammel had 4 points. Drake Hartline had 3 points and Mixen had 2. Henry had 4 rebounds and Sullivan one.

A-J was 13 of 20 from the field, 4 of 14 from 3-point range and 2 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Rangers were 22 of 28 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 9 of 16 from the free throw line.

Goreville 58, A-J 42: The Blackcats took a lead in the first quarter and went on to the win Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Landon Trammel had 10 points and 3 rebounds to lead A-J.

J.J. Gerardi had 8 points and 2 rebounds. Dylan Harvel had 7 points and 2 rebounds. Carver had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Henry had 5 points and 5 rebounds. Evan Hall had 3 points. Dawson Trammel had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Denny had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

A-J was 8 of 22 from the floor, 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 11 of 15 from the free throw line.

The Blackcats were 15 of 32 from the field, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 10 of 16 from the free throw line.

A-J, 1-5, is scheduled to play again Friday, Dec. 10, at Nashville.