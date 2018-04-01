Wildcats go 3-1, take third place at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team trailed early before fighting back to a 71-55 win over West Frankfort to capture third place at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament Saturday, Dec. 30.

A-J head coach Mike Chamness said that after the Wildcats had lost to Harrisburg in tournament action, his squad “came back and beat a pretty good team. I give our kids credit for getting up for it.”

Jake Parr, who was the lone Wildcat named to the all-tournament team, had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead A-J.

Logan Sawyer had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Noah McFarland had 8 points and 2 rebounds. Sheldon McGrath had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Ross Pinnon had 6 points and 2 rebounds. Noah Smith added 6 points. Zach Overstreet had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Tyler Smith and Jacob Zimmerman had 2 points and 2 rebounds apiece.

A-J was 18 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 9 of 23 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Redbirds were 17 of 36 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Harrisburg 54, A-J 52: The Wildcats trailed throughout the game but came back to tie the game in the final quarter in the loss earlier Saturday in the semifinal bracket.

“We made a 13-point run to tie the game,” Chamness said. “I give our guys so much credit for battling back.”

The Wildcats had two bigs chances for a win in the waning seconds.

Zimmerman missed a long 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining. Blake Pena missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer that rimmed out with 1.4 seconds remaining in the game.

“We had our chances,” Chamness said.

Parr had 23 points and 8 rebounds to lead A-J. McGrath had 12 points and 7 rebounds. Sawyer had 6 points and 6 rebounds. Pinnon had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Zimmerman had 3 points and 3 rebounds. McFarland had 2 points.

A-J was 13 of 27 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 21 from 3-point range and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs were 19 of 41 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 15 from 3-point range and 1 of 6 from the charity stripe.

A-J 69, Union County, Ky. 52: The Wildcats pulled ahead in the second quarter on their way to the tourney win Friday, Dec. 29.

Parr had a career high 42 points to lead A-J. He also snared 10 rebounds.

Pena had 6 points and 6 rebounds. Zimmerman had 6 points and 3 rebounds. McGrath had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Noah Smith had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Pinnon had 3 points and 3 rebounds. McFarland had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Sawyer had 2 points and a rebound.

The Wildcats were 14 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 17 from 3-point range and 23 of 28 from the free throw line.

Union County was 18 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 2 of 12 from 3-point range and 10 of 18 from the charity stripe.

A-J 76, Carrier Mills 29: The Wildcats pulled ahead 22-2 at the end of one quarter and were never threatened again in the first round win Thursday, Dec. 28.

Parr led the way with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Pinnon and Sawyer each had 10 points and a rebound apiece. Noah Smith had 10 points. McGrath had 9 points and a rebound.

Zimmerman had 5 points and 4 rebounds. Pena had 3 points and 2 rebounds. McFarland had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Carson Reynolds had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Noah Craig had 2 points and 2 rebounds. Tyler Smith had 2 points and a rebound. Kyle McMahan had a point.

A-J was 23 of 45 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 13 from 3-point range and 12 of 17 from the free throw line.

Carrier Mills was 10 of 35 in shot attempts from the floor, 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 of 6 from the charity sripe.

It was A-J coach Mike Chamness’ 100th career win in his eight seasons as head coach.

“Going 3-1 in a very tough tounament like that is really good,” Chamness said. “I’m excited about going into the new year.”

A-J, 11-4, plays again Friday at home against Du Quoin.