Wildcats host Benton to end regular season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is set to end its fall regular season with a home game against Benton Friday night, Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at The Pit.

The Rangers are undefeated at 8-0 after beating Murphysboro 55-14 last Friday night. The Wildcats are 4-4 after a win on the road over Madison.

The Rangers are led at quarterback by senior Keegan Glover.

“Their quarterback is as good as we’ve seen,” A-J head football coach Brett Detering said after watching the Rangers on film. “They have a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball.”

The backfield is led by seniors Landen Bolen and Jacob Kinsman and junior Wyatt Upton. Two targets downfield for Glover are Chase Thomas and Reid Baumgarte.

The line is full of experience: on offense with senior linemen in Patrick Stanley, Brad Longfellow, Kade Clark, Aaron Smith and Josh White.

The defense is led by seniors Jaden Ford, Brantley Reed, and Lukas Wilson and juniors Hunter Moss and Ethan Furlow.

“We have to win to get another game,” Detering said. “It will be our last game for our seniors. They will be a challenge.”

A-J will have to win for a chance for a playoff berth with its 4-4 record.