Wildcats to host Sparta for homecoming game

The Sparta High School football team did not play last Friday. The team did not have enough players due to injuries and academic issues.

But the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Bulldogs expect to regroup and play at Anna-Jonesboro Friday night, April 9.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the Wildcats’ homecoming game.

Sparta comes into the game with an 0-2 record. A-J is 1-2 after last Friday night’s 6-0 win at Du Quoin.

Sparta is led by a pair of junior quarterbacks, Jacob Meininger, 6-1, 230 pounds, and Dauntaya Merideth, 5-11, 150 pounds.

Bulldog receivers include seniors Gary Wallace, 5-8, 175 pounds, and Jacob Livesay, 5-8, 140 pounds.

Top running back threats are juniors Ethan Montroy, 5-10, 150 pounds, and Cody Dickerson, 6-0, 190 pounds, and sophomore Riley Biermann, 5-11, 165 pounds.

This will be A-J’s final game with the Bulldogs. Sparta is planning to drop out of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference. The Bulldogs plan to become members of the Cahokia Conference next season.