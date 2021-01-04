Wildcats look for win at Du Quoin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team will attempt to record its first win of the season as it travels to Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division foe Du Quoin Friday for a 7 p.m. start.

“It’s certainly a tough place to play,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “It doesn’t get much easier this week.”

The Wildcats are 0-2 and the Indians improved to 1-1 after a 58-0 win this past Friday over Sparta.

Quarterbacking the Indians is senior Noah Gates, 6-1, 180 pounds.

Some top running back threats for Du Quoin are seniors Lane Bauman, 5-10, 180 pounds, and Konner Harris, 5-7, 200 pounds, and junior Damian Henry, 5-10, 340 pounds.

Top receivers are seniors Wade Roberson, 6-2, 175 pounds, and Owen Bradley, 6-0, 190 pounds.