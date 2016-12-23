Wildcats outscored by Massac, Carterville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team lost twice in recent action.

Massac County 51, A-J 41: The visiting Wildcats fell behind early in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Saturday, Dec. 17.

A-J trailed 10-9 after one quarter and 20-15 at the half. The Patriots were ahead 37-23 going into the final period.

Sheldon McGrath had 15 points and 4 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Jacob Zimmerman had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 3 points and a rebound.

Izzy Markovic had 2 points and 11 rebounds. Logan Sawyer had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

A-J was 8 of 17 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 21 from 3-point range and 7 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Patriots were 13 of 30 in shot attempts from the floor, 4 of 17 from 3-point range and 11 of 24 from the charity stripe.

Carterville 45, A-J 40: The visiting Wildcats let a first half lead slip away in the loss Friday, Dec. 16.

A-J led 10-8 after one quarter and 17-14 at the half. The Lions came back to take a 33-30 lead into the final quarter and outscored the Wildcats 12-10 in the last frame.

Parr had 18 points and 8 rebounds to lead A-J. McGrath added 9 points and 6 rebounds.

Sawyer had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Zimmerman had 3 points and 2 rebounds.

Carson Reynolds and Jade Gillis had 3 points and a rebound apiece.

A-J, 4-5, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Pinckneyville.