Wildcats score OT win over Century

The Anna-Jonesboro Commuity High School boys’ basketball team scored a 67-57 overtime win over visiting Century in non-conference action Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The game was tied 53-53 at the end of regulation play. A-J outscored Century 14-4 in overtime to record the victory.

Jake Parr had 20 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Sheldon McGrath had 13 points and 4 rebounds. Izzy Markovic had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Ross Pinnon had 10 points and 2 rebounds. Logan Sawyer had 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Jacob Zimmerman had 6 points. Michael Hill had 2 points and 4 rebounds.

The Wildcats were 18 of 39 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 17 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the free throw line.

The Centurions were 17 of 35 in shot attempts from the field, 6 of 16 from 3-point range and 5 of 8 from the charity stripe.

A-J’s game with Sparta, which was set for Friday, Jan. 13, was rescheduled because of inclement weather. The game is rescheduled at Sparta on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

A-J, 6-10, is scheduled to play this week in the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic.

In the tourney, the Wildcats are scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, today, against Cairo. A-J played Herrin and Marion earlier in the week.

The tournament concludes Saturday, with the 4th place game scheduled at 3:30 p.m., followed by 3rd place at 5:30 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.