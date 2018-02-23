Home / Sports / Wildcats score Senior Night victory over Sparta in finale

Fri, 02/23/2018 - 12:07pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys' basketball team built an early lead and never looked back on its way to a 67-58 win over visiting Sparta on Senior Night in the final Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division regular season game Friday, Feb. 16.

Jake Parr had 17 points and 3 rebounds to lead the Wildcats. 

Jacob Zimmerman added 16 points. Logan Sawyer had 10 points and 3 rebounds. 

Sheldon McGrath had 9 points and 2 rebounds. Tyler Smith had 4 points and a rebound. 

Noah Smith had 3 points. Noah McFarland had 3 points and 3 rebounds.  Blake Pena had 2 points.

The Wildcats were 17 of 23 in shot attempts from the floor, 7 of 13 from 3-point range and 12 of 17 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs were 22 of 37 in shot attempts from the floor, 3 of 13 from 3-point range and 5 of 9 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 21-8 overall and 6-4 for a third place finish in the conference, plays this week in the Johnston City Class 2A regional.

