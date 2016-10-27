Wildcats set to open postseason play on Saturday at Fairfield

After a year’s absence from the postseason, the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team returns in the Class 3A playoffs to take on host Fairfield Saturday.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Fairfield enters the contest at 8-1 overall and A-J is 7-2.

“Fairfield is a solid football team,” said A-J coach Brett Detering after observing the team on game film. “Their only loss was to Eldorado. They’ve got good size and we have very, very similar running attacks.”

The Mules, who now share the Black Diamond Conference with Eldorado, rushed for 219 yards in last Friday’s 8-0 win over Johnston City.

Senior player Brant McGill, 5-11, a 170 pound running back, led the rushing attack with 68 yards on 48 carries.

Senior fullback Devon Butler, 5-9, 200 pounds, rushed for 58 yards on 18 carries and senior running back Wyatt Borah, 6-0, 165 pounds, added 44 yards on 11 carries.

Fairfield is led at quarterback by senior Macklin Snyder, 5-11, 160 pounds, who was 3 of 3 passing for 33 yards and one interception against the Indians.

The offensive line is built around seniors Levi Belangee, 6-0, 220 pounds; Ryan Walter, 6-0, 260 pounds; David Glodo, 5-10, 190 pounds; and Jayden Lewis, 6-5, 220 pounds.

Defensive standouts on the Fairfield team are Butler, junior Jayden Lafferty, 6-0, 255 pounds; junior Jacob Simpson, 6-1, 175 pounds; and Borah.

“We match up well against them,” Detering said.

Detering noted that a win would give the Wildcats an added advantage for the following Saturday's game.

“If we’re able to win we’ll have a home game next week,” Detering said. “That will be the first time since 2011. Hopefully, this year we’ll get back on track to where we were before.”

Detering feels that the one hour, 40 minute travel distance to Fairfield from A-J could also encourage more fans to make the drive and support the Wildcats.