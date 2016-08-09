Wildcats set to play at Massac County

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team travels to Massac County this Friday.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

The Patriots enter the game 1-1 after nipping Nashville 14-13 last weekend.

Quarterbacking Massac County is senior Micah Skidmore, 5-9, 160 pounds. He rushed for 66 yards in 16 carries last week and was 3 of 8 passing for 33 yards with no interceptions.

Senior Jared Lamb, 5-11, 180 pounds, led the Patriots rushing attack with 138 yards in 21 carries. Junior Zeke Crim, 6-1, 168 pounds, added 36 yards on 6 carries.

The offensive line is built around seniors Lane Pegram, 6-2, 215 pounds, Jonathon Shelton, 6-1, 255 pounds and James Dalh, 6-0, 255 pounds.

Some of the key players on defense are senior Darian Roundtree, 5-11, 170 pounds, Pegram, senior Corey Atkinson, 5-7, 185 pounds, and junior Isaiah Thompson, 6-5, 180 pounds.

John Warren is the head coach and returned to Massac County after coaching the Patriots in 2013. He replaces Ryan Lott, who was 3-6 last season.

The Patriots lost their season opener 34-17 to Du Quoin.

A-J enters the game with a 2-0 record after topping Murphysboro 22-14.

“You always hope to play your best when you are away from home,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “If we play like we’re capable of, we have a chance to win. We know Massac County played Du Quoin tight in their first game and beat Nashville. It’s only a nine-game schedule and you can’t afford to lose even one. Hopefully, we can keep our momentum going.”