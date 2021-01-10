Home / Home

Wildcats set to travel to Pinckneyville Friday

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 4:49pm admin

The Pinckneyville High School football team has an 0-5 record after a 55-0 loss to Du Quoin last Friday night.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro, 2-3, this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

A-J head coach Brett Detering has previewed the Pinckneyville football team.

“We watched them on film and they’ve got some skilled people,” Detering said about the Panthers. He said Pinckneyville likes to pass a lot on offense.

After coming off a loss last Friday night to Carterville, Detering said the Wildcats will need to work on their offense.

“We have to put some points on the board,” he said. 

Trey Moll, a 6-4, 215-pound senior, is Pinckneyville’s quarterback.

Panther receivers include seniors Duke Riggins, 5-11, 185 pounds, and Joey Iaccino, 6-1, 180 pounds.

The backfield features junior Dominick Turner, 5-8, 180 pounds, and sophomore Jaedon Kellerman, 5-8, 160 pounds.

Top defenders are senior Riley Maxey, 5-6, 145 pounds and senior Matthew Dunmyer, 6-3, 190 pounds.

