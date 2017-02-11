Wildcats slated to host Pana in second-round playoff game

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is scheduled to host a Pana squad that posted a 36-26 win over Du Quoin in first-round action of the Illinois High School Association Class 3A playoffs last Saturday.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. at The Pit. The game will be broadcast on WIBH radio in Anna.

A-J is 10-0 overall and Hillsboro is 9-1 coming into the second-round playoff game.

“They have big kids and they pride themselves on being a big, physical team,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “They have a little bit different attack than Hillsboro – they’ve got good skilled kids and a lot of speed.”

“We have a great enviornment for a home game,” Detering added. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The Panthers are quarterbacked by senior Jacob Beeson, 5-10, 175 pounds, who has 1,934 yards passing this past season with 26 touchdowns. He’s also the leading rusher, with 848 yards on 102 carries.

“We’ve got a pretty good quarterback who can run or pass,” Pana coach Trevor Higgins said. “We also have two pretty good fullbacks.”

Fullback Jack Clark, 6-1, 200 pounds, has 339 yards rushing on 71 carries this season.

Fullback senior Ian Harbert, 5-9, 195 pounds, has 286 yards on 61 carriers.

Some top offensive linemen are seniors Wyatt Henschen, 5-10, 210 pounds; Kade Herbord, 6-1, 210 pounds; and Dylan Sisk, 5-11, 290 pounds.

Junior Cody Klein, 6-2, 180 pounds, is the top receiver, with 597 yards on 32 receptions.

Junior Jared Beyers, 5-11, 150 pounds, has 316 yards on 17 receptions.

Linebacker Harbert is the leading tackler with 50 solos and 121 assists. Linebacker Jack Clark, is next with 95 tackles and 75 assists.

Sophomore Bryce Edminston, a 5-7, 140 pound defensive back, has 14 tackles and 54 assists.

“We’re pretty good at pursuing the ball,” Trevor said.

Trevor said his team is going to have to stop the A-J “quarterback and fullback to beat them. We’re going to have to play fundamental football and which ever team makes the fewest mistakes should win.”

In Pana’s win over Du Quoin in first round action, the Indians made several crucial mistakes.