Wildcats welcome Nashville for White Out game Friday

Anna-Jonesboro is set to host Nashville this Friday night in spring high school football action.

Kickoff to A-J’s White Out game is set for 7 p.m. at the Wildcats’ home field, The Pit.

The Hornets enter the game with a 4-1 record after a 42-28 win last week over a previously undefeated Benton.

The Wildcats are 3-2 after rallying for a come-from-behind 28-27 victory over Murphysboro last Friday night.

“We know we will have to play really, really well to give ourselves a chance to win,” A-J football head coach Brett Detering said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons.”

Quarterbacking the Hornets is senior Cole Malawy, who is both a passing and running threat.

Backfield threats for Nashville are seniors Luke Ehret and juniors Connor Gladson and Radyn Shwartzkopf.

Top receivers are seniors Will Barczewski and Nick Miller and junior Evan Knolhoff.