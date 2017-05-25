Williams signs with Shawnee College

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athlete Katelynn Williams signed a national letter of intent on Thursday, May 18, to play softball at Shawnee Community College.

She plans to obtain an associate of science degree while at Shawnee Community College.

In the first row, are from left, Kristen Williams, Katelynn’s mother; Katelynn Williams; and Frankie Williams, Katelynn’s father. In the second row are Shawnee Community College softball coach Lana Richmond; A-JCHS softball coach Rodney Seip; Bryan Williams, Katelynn’s brother; Shawnee Community College softball coach April Horning; and Shawnee Community College softball coach Lou Basler. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.