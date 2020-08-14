Young bowlers qualify for state

In February and March, several bowlers from the youth leagues at The Strike Zone in Anna competed in the 2020 Illinois State Pepsi Youth Championships Zone 8 bowling event at Nu-Bowl in Mt. Vernon.

Three of the young bowlers advanced to the Pepsi State Tournament.

Logan Quick qualified in the U10 boys division. Madison Moore qualified in the U12 girls division. Madi Hawk qualified in the U17 girls division.

The U10 and U12 Pepsi Illinois state tournaments were scheduled to be held in May at Western Bowl in Champaign.

The U17 Pepsi Illinois state tournament was scheduled to be held in May at Stardust Bowl in Addison.

All of the state level tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three young people from Union County who advanced were presented with certificates and scholarship awards during their bowling league on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at The Strike Zone in Anna.

Fall Leagues Scheduled

The Strike Zone plans to start fall youth leagues soon.

Tuesday evening youth league play is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Saturday morning league play is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5.

All school-aged youth are eligible to sign up. Details are available by contacting The Strike Zone in Anna.