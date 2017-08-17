Youth football league junior high team prepares for season opener

The junior high team for the Wildcat Youth Football League is preparing for its first challenge this week.

The team will head to Benton on Saturday to face Carbondale at 2 p.m.

“We lucked out and had a bye for last week,” said head coach Rollie Hawk. “That gave us a chance to go on the road and check out a few teams we’ll be seeing this year.”

Having the extra week to practice was also helpful.

“That’s another week where we were able to focus on fundamentals and conditioning,” added Hawk.

“With kids playing multiple sports and going on vacations this time of year, that extra week was a great help.”

Hawk made three promises to his team at camp this summer and hopes to prove he kept those promises on Saturday.

“I told them three things at camp that I promised would happen if they stuck with me.

“One, they would be in good physical condition. Two, they would become athletic. And three, they would be inspired.

“I’m pretty sure we accomplished the first two of those. As to number three, we’ll find out Saturday afternoon. I’m proud of these young men and women and hope they can start this season with a win.”