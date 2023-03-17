Youth soccer team created for special needs athletes

A new youth soccer program in Union County has been created to accommodate children with physical and developmental abilities, as well as players who are more comfortable participating on a less competitive team.

“The purpose of this team is to celebrate players of all abilities,” said organizer Lindsey Sadler in a press release.

“It is designated to bring the excitement and fun of playing soccer to players who traditionally have not had a place in the youth soccer system.”

The program is open to any boy or girl ages 3 to 13. Games will be played at the Union County Soccer Fields on Brady Mill Road in Anna on Saturday mornings and Monday evenings through March and April.

“Our season coincides with Autism Awareness Month, and several of our kids are on the spectrum,” said Sadler.

“These kids are bright shinning stars and deserve so much recognition for all their hard work!”

The schedule for the 2023 season follows:

Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m.

Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, at 9 a.m.

Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m.

Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.

Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m.