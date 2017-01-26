Home / Sports / Youth wrestling action
Youth wrestling action

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 10:20am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Junior Wildcats wrestling program welcomed youth athletes from four states to a competition which was held last Sunday.

The event was held in the Union Hall gymnasium at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Wrestlers ages 5 to 14 years of age came from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee to compete. The event featured 19 teams and more than 200 wrestlers.

Many volunteers, including the A-JCHS wrestling team, helped to contribute to the success of the event.

