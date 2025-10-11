The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported late last week that a cold front was expected to move through the region on Friday, Nov. 7, bringing with it a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Another chance for showers was possible Saturday night, followed by much colder temperatures on Sunday and continuing into the new week.

“A brief, but bitter, Arctic blast will bring the coldest temperatures of the season by far Sunday and Monday,” the Weather Service advised, adding: “Find winter gear now to prepare, especially Monday and Tuesday mornings.”

High temperatures in the Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky region were forecast to be in the 60s and 70s last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 40s were in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Lows could drop into the the 20s on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

Widespread hard freeze conditions were in the forecast for Sunday night and again Monday night.

Wind chills as low as 12 to 20 degrees were in the forecast for Monday morning and as low as 16 to 21 degrees Tuesday morning.