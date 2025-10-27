Annual campaign begins to provide coats for children

Cool autumn temperatures have arrived, offering a reminder that winter is not far ahead. Once again, WIBH Radio in Anna has begun its annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign to buy new coats for kids age 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

Now in its 15th year, the Anna radio station will partner once again with local agencies and businesses to help children impacted by abuse, neglect, disaster, and family need.

Nearly 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty, compared with 16 percent statewide. For many families in the region, a warm coat for their child is an essential item during colder months.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH. “That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”

Each year, coats are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm. Through the years, over $85,000 has been raised to purchase over 4,300 new coats. The Campaign’s goal for 2025 is 500 coats.

Sponsorship of a coat is just $25, but any monetary contribution is appreciated. Donations by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. Donations also can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh.

Each year Shipping Saint in Anna donates shipping of the coats, which allows 100 percent of all donations to go directly to purchasing the coats. The deadline to donate is Dec. 12, 2025.

Coats will be distributed to families through Arrowleaf in Vienna, the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, in Anna, Rural Health Inc. in Anna and all Southern 7 Head Start locations. No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat. Coats are available while supplies last.

Other local businesses are also partnering with WIBH to keep coat costs low. Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna will help deliver coats to their distribution sites. T&I Office Equipment in Anna is donating the printing of flyers used in outreach. Anyone wanting flyers to distribute is advised to contact Moury Bass at WIBH Radio for delivery or pickup.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates new, high-quality coats for children in need that partners with individuals and organizations across the United States to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need. Operation Warm believes a brand new coat is more than a coat, promoting self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-833-9424 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 971161. Details can also be found on the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign Facebook page. To learn more about Operation Warm, visit www.operationwarm.org.