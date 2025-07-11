County board reviews funding requests

A new fiscal year budget was on the agenda for a lengthy special meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners which was held Thursday, Oct. 30. The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Funding requests presented by county officeholders and department heads were discussed. The requests came as work is being finalized to draft a budget for the county’s new fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1.

Before discussion began about budget requests, the commissioners approved a building permit for Wildcat Solar, which is planning a commercial solar energy project near Anna.

Some of the requests presented to the board and moving forward included, by department:

Union County Highway Department: Acquisition of a used bucket/boom truck for an estimated cost of $120,000. The truck now used by the department dates to 1986.

Acquisition of a new pneumatic tire roller at a cost of about $230,000. The equipment now used by the department dates to 1969.

Union County Ambulance Service: Acquisition of 10 new pagers at a cost of $4,750. The pagers now used by the ambulance service are 15 to 17 years old and need to be updated.

Allocation of $4,600 for the purchase of two inflatable lifting mats.

Establishment of an emergency first responder program, with an estimated start-up cost of $5,000.

Union County Sheriff’s Office: Allocation of $13,500 for the implementation of a Flock Safety automated camera system, with locations planned at seven major highway intersections in Union County. Local municipal and school district participation in the system is planned.

Union County state’s attorney’s office: Allocation of $110,000 for salary and benefits to hire a second assistant state’s attorney. The office, which has been under budget for the last two years, is faced with increased case loads and other demands. The new assistant also will focus on victims advocate work.

Union County clerk’s office: Allocation of $7,300 for two early voting election tablets, along with $500 for software.

Union County court system: Allocation of $6,300 for a new stenographer machine.

The budget also will include allocation of funding for a new server to meet the technology needs of the courthouse. The estimated cost is $135,000. The server now used in the courthouse is seven years old.