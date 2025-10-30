Deadline approaching for Veterans Day parade

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is welcoming entries for this year’s Veterans Day parade in Anna. The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Service to Our Nation.”

Letters of invitation and application forms recently were mailed by the post to last year’s parade participants. The VFW is always looking for additional participants who want to join in showing their patriotism and respect to the nation’s veterans by taking part in the parade.

Businesses, organizations, school bands, school clubs, local clubs and other groups which would like to be a part of the parade but did not receive an application can pick one up at the VFW post during its regular business hours. The post’s regular business hours are from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln., just off old U.S. Route 51 between Anna and Cobden.

The deadline for parade entry forms to be returned to the post is Nov. 4.

Complimentary chili and hot dogs will be served to parade participants in the VFW hall immediately following the event. Certificates will be distributed to winning entries at that time as well.