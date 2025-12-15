Delta Regional Authority invests in 12 Southern Illinois projects

CLARKSDALE, MISS. – The Delta Regional Authority, DRA, in collaboration with the State of Illinois, recently invested more than $3.1 million toward 12 projects in Southern Illinois through its States’ Economic Development Assistance Program, SEDAP, which is one of DRA’s main investment tools.

A coordinated effort among DRA, its Board of Governors and Local Development Districts, SEDAP aims to improve basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, business development and job training in communities across DRA’s eight-state service region. This year in Illinois, 12 projects were selected for SEDAP funding at an investment upwards of $3.1million.

“The States’ Economic Development Assistance Program is one of DRA’s most diverse tools that allow us to expand and invest in the resiliency of the region’s public infrastructure and workforce,” said Dr. Corey Wiggins, DRA Federal Co-Chairman. “As a result of this investment, more than 340 jobs will be created or retained, 340 people trained, and 960 families impacted across 12 communities, improving residents’ quality of life and increasing economic prosperity in their communities.”

For these projects, DRA coordinated directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Illinois and the state’s Local Development Districts for program funding implementation.

SEDAP award recipients in the State of Illinois include:

Rural Health Inc. was awarded more than $352,000 to purchase dental equipment for its new office in Metropolis, expanding its health care offerings to include dental service for underserved residents in the surrounding area.

The City of Cairo was awarded almost $90,000 to improve its water and sewer infrastructure for the immediate repair of a collapsed sewer line, ensuring access to clean drinking water and a proper sewer system.

The City of Herrin was awarded approximately $326,000 to install critical water infrastructure necessary for safeguarding public health, reducing costs and ensuring uninterrupted water service to households, businesses and schools.

Franklin Hospital in Benton was awarded more than $50,000 to upgrade its digital mammography system to enhance patient care, increase efficiency, and to strengthen the hospital’s role as a lifesaving provider and key rural employer.

The Hands of Hope Foundation was awarded approximately $350,000 to transform a former grocery store in Du Quoin, Illinois, into a multi-use community facility that will create jobs and provide critical services to underserved residents in Southern Illinois.

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg was awarded almost $100,000 to purchase new equipment and software for its nursing and allied health simulation laboratory, updating it to industry standards and better preparing students for entry into the health care workforce.

The Village of Mill Shoals was awarded $509,000 to update its aging water system to improve reliability for current households while laying the foundation to attract and retain new businesses, expand local services, and strengthen overall community resilience.

The Village of Crossville was awarded $509,000 to repair water main infrastructure necessary to provide residents and businesses in the eastern portion of the village with a reliable and efficient water system.

The City of Carterville was awarded approximately $216,000 to complete phases two and three of its downtown parking lot expansion project, which is designed to support continued economic vitality in the city’s downtown corridor, retain existing jobs and enhance access to essential services.

The City of Pinckneyville was awarded nearly $359,000 to replace infrastructure in its gas distribution system to ensure safe, reliable gas service for residents, businesses and community facilities.

Southern Illinois University was awarded more than $197,000 to purchase specialized equipment for its food processing and manufacturing incubator to support small business owners with cost-effective access to modern equipment in compliant facilities; expand opportunities for job seekers through workforce training in high-demand, food-related industries; and strengthen community resilience by enabling families to remain in the region with viable employment opportunities.

Hardin County General Hospital was awarded $105,000 to purchase and install a secondary transfer switch between its generator and the power supplied by the electric company to ensure the hospital can operate on full generator capacity in the event of a power disruption.

The DRA was established in 2000 as a formal framework for joint federal-state collaboration to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt regions. To fulfill this purpose, DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development. DRA’s region encompasses 255 counties and parishes in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.