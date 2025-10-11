Fire departments transitioning to new emergency response system

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Nov. 4 that fire departments across the state are beginning the transition to the National Emergency Response Information System, NERIS, which is a secure, cloud-based platform built to modernize how emergency incidents are reported and analyzed.

Departments across the country are onboarding to NERIS as part of a phased national rollout led by the U.S. Fire Administration, USFA, the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, DHS S&T, and the Fire Safety Research Institute, FSRI, part of UL Research Institutes.

NERIS is replacing the 40-year-old National Fire Incident Reporting System, NFIRS, to provide local agencies with timely data tools, location-based analytics and flexible options for incident reporting – at no cost to departments.

“Modernizing emergency data collection is a critical step toward strengthening public safety,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow said in a news release. “By adopting NERIS, we are giving our departments better tools to protect our communities, manage resources effectively, and make informed decisions backed by current data. This program will also help to enhance CRR programs across the state with real-time data allowing departments to analyze trends in a more efficient and effective way through data dashboards.”

Key features of NERIS nclude:

•Zero-cost access for all public fire and EMS agencies.

•Local data ownership, giving departments full control of their records.

•GIS-based reporting for location-specific insights and planning.

•Actionable dashboards for operational awareness and performance tracking.

•Streamlined onboarding with help desk support and training tools.

Departments could begin the onboarding process Nov. 4 and will be contacted directly by email within the next few weeks to start the onboarding process. If a department does not receive an email, it can start the process by visiting the NERIS website at neris.fsri.org. The process includes account setup, administrator access and records management system, RMS, integration, if applicable.

“NERIS is purpose-built for today’s fire service,” said Steve Kerber, executive director of FSRI. “It’s based on research and feedback from the field, and it delivers actionable information that improves emergency response and supports long-term planning and resourcing at the local, state, and national levels.”

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all departments to complete onboarding as soon as possible to ensure a smooth transition. The current national data platform, NFIRS, is scheduled to be formally decommissioned on Jan. 1, 2026. For additional questions or technical support, departments can contact the NERIS Help Desk or Lindsey Padget at the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office 217-670-4300 or by email Lindsey.A.Padget@illinois.gov.