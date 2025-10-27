Friends of the Shawnee National Forest to mark 15th anniversary

The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest will mark its 15-year anniversary from 6 to 9 p.m, on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass.

The Friends will highlight many of its projects that promote and protect the Shawnee National Forest during the celebration.

The event is sponsored by the SIU Credit Union, Alto Vineyards, Longshadow, and Leave it to Chef.

Live music will be provided by Stick Gilbert from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and The Swamp Tigers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Southern Illinois–produced hors d’oeuvres will be available for members, with additional food, wine, and beer available for purchase. A silent auction and a raffle are on the program, too.

The Friends will also make an announcement about a major donation to its scholarship fund.

Admission is $10 for non-members or free for Friends members. A member’s only social hour begins at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for non-members. Memberships will be available at the door.

“We are proud to celebrate 15 years of connecting people to the land and showcasing the power of stewardship in the Shawnee National Forest,” said Friends Board Chair John Wohlwend.

“This event is our way of thanking our members, volunteers and the community for its continued support and to recognize the great work done by the U.S. Forest Service.”

RSVPs are encouraged at: friendsoftheshawnee@gmail.com For more information, contact Rod Sievers, board secretary, at 618/521-9395.