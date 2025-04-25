IDOT plans to host funding workshops in region

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is planning to host 18 workshops throughout the state to help local governments and communities learn about and apply for funding opportunities.

The Special Programs Assistance Conferences are designed to help potential grant recipients to take part in the department’s Economic Development Program, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School Program.

Workshops scheduled in the Southern Illinois area include:

April 28-29: Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Rd. near Ullin. Presentations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon April 28 at the college. Appointments will be scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at the Southern Five Regional Planning office near Ullin.

April 30-May 1: Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, 3117 Civic Circle Blvd., Suite A, Marion. Presentations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission. Appointments will be scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments also are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1.

Acting Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said the workshops “are a one-stop shop to learn about some of our more popular programs, as well as to get help tapping into the tools and resources that can make a positive impact in cities, towns and neighborhoods across Illinois.”

The events are geared to help local stakeholders understand competitive funding programs offered by IDOT, identify projects they can submit for consideration and provide instruction on how to craft applications.

Each event is scheduled to take place over two days. Workshops will be led by IDOT staff, with group presentations the morning of the first day, followed by one-on-one appointments and networking opportunities the afternoon of the first day and all of the second day. More information can be found online at idot.illinois.gov.