Major grant funding announced

The Arrowleaf human services organization announced that it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to lead the Southern Illinois Rural Health Special Track Opportunity, SIRHSO, initiative. In a posting on social media, Arrowleaf said the grant was one of only 10 in the nation.

Over the next four years, the award will create new jobs in the region and bring life-saving services like preventative screenings, nutrition-focused care and evidence-based models like Food is Medicine to rural communities. Arrowleaf announced that it is hiring a programs coordinator, a registered dietitian and a case manager to support the program.

The program will be serving Alexander, Johnson, Massac and Pulaski counties in Southern Illinois and will involved a partnership with Massac Memorial Hospital, Rural Health Inc., Southern 7 Health Department and University of Illinois Extension.

Arrowleaf is a nonprofit human services organization that works to build well-being for the people of Southern Illinois throughout their lives. Arrowleaf’s work is focused on behavioral health, developmental services and community collaboration.