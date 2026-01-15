Music festival plans to celebrate ‘America at 250’

The nationally recognized Southern Illinois Music Festival, SIFest, is planning to celebrate the history of the nation’s music in 2026. “America at 250” is the theme for this year’s festival. Concert venues for the 2026 SIFest include locations in the Union County area.

The festival, which is scheduled from June 18 to July 4, will present American classical music from the 18th through the 21st centuries, featuring composers such as Amy Beach, George Whitefield Chadwick, Samuel Barber, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Chick Corea, Aaron Copland and many more.

Offerings are set to include five major orchestral programs, five “patriotic pops” concerts, three outdoor pre-fireworks concerts and numerous chamber music programs at locations throughout the region.

Edward Benyas, SIFest artistic director, founder and conductor, said this year’s repertoire includes a “great cross section of eras and composers.” Benyas is an emeritus professor of oboe and conducting at SIU Carbondale and executive director of the Cascade Symphony in Edmonds, Washington.

“I love American classical music and can’t tell you how excited I am to help introduce audiences to the tremendous range of music by American composers,” Benyas said. “For example, we will perform two great symphonies – William Grant Still’s ‘Afro-American’ Symphony and George Chadwick’s Second Symphony. Chadwick is kind of like an American Brahms – he trained in Germany and was part of the Second New England School from the late 19th century.”

The festival also is scheduled to feature three piano concertos that span a century and music “from great American musicals like ‘Oklahoma!,’ ‘South Pacific,’ ‘West Side Story’ and ‘A Chorus Line,’” Benyas said, adding there also will be excerpts from John Williams’ film scores at every concert.

Concert locations include Carterville High School; the Harold Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo; Artspace Southern Illinois 304 Cultural Arts Center, the African American Museum and First United Methodist Church, all in Carbondale; and Alto Vineyards and the Anna Arts Center in Union County.

The three free pre-fireworks concerts are scheduled July 2 at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, July 3 at Riverside Park in Murphysboro and July 4 outside of SIU Carbondale’s Banterra Center.

Tickets for all SIFest 2026 events, except those that are free, will be $25 general admission and $10 for students of any age, and available at concert venues 30 minutes before each performance. An all-festival pass is $150 and includes admission to all events along with a 60-page program booklet, valued together at $200.

Advance festival passes and individual tickets will be available on the SIFest 2026 brochure ticket order form, which will be posted in March on the festival website at sifest.com.