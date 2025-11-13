New state funding formula boosts support for Illinois libraries

A new state funding formula is designed to increase resources for underserved and rural public libraries in Illinois. Libraries in the Southern Illinois area are among those that will benefit from the program.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias led a legislative effort to change the library Equalization Aid Grant formula, increasing the eligibility from 17 serving 77,000 residents to 108 public libraries serving more than 700,000 residents across the state while freeing up additional funds.

“While the federal government seeks to scrap programs and slash critical funding for libraries nationwide, Illinois is investing in our residents and communities,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “As a result, more underserved and rural libraries will have access to new funding, quality library materials and essential services. Now more than ever, libraries serve as pillars of our communities, and it’s essential they have the financial support and resources to enable them to thrive.”

Since the 1960s, the state has provided Equalization Aid Grants to support libraries that fail to meet an adequate funding threshold because of low tax bases, which means fewer tax dollars are available to support them. This creates financial disparities in available materials, programming, and even the structural conditions of library buildings.

Giannoulias spearheaded an effort, approved by the Illinois General Assembly, to raise the base minimum funding from $7.50 per person in a library’s service population to $17.50 per person, dramatically increasing funding for libraries in the most underserved communities. The funding allows libraries to implement needed physical or technological upgrades, purchase new learning materials and provide community programing.

The increased state funding announcement comes as the federal government moved to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services, IMLS, last March and has threatened future federal funding, which will cost Illinois libraries approximately $6 million each year.

Meanwhile, libraries have taken on additional roles in supporting their communities, especially in recent years when it comes to providing access to information and support services for residents.

To be eligible for the grants, libraries must certify that they are compliant with the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, that ensures reading materials are not removed or restricted due to partisan or personal disapproval. Libraries may also issue a statement prohibiting the practice of banning books. Currently, all 108 eligible libraries comply.

Support for Area Libraries

Grants for some of the libraries in the Southern Illinois region include:

Jonesboro Public Library: Fiscal Year 2026 grant amount, $5,599.14. The library previously was not eligible for the program.

Cairo Public Library: FY 2026 grant amount, $15,653.26. The library previously was not eligible.

Mounds Public Library: FY 2026 grant amount, $7,608; previous grant amount, $1,417.25.

Vienna Carnegie Public Library: FY 2026 grant amount, $10,366.46. The library previously was not eligible.

Sallie Logan Public Library, Murphysboro: FY 2026 grant amount, $24,227.61. The library previously was not eligible.

Metropolis Public Library: FY 2026 grant amount, $32,594.12. The library previously was not eligible.

“Libraries are foundational to vibrant and informed communities. With federal funding on shaky ground, these strengthened state investments are arriving at a pivotal time. Libraries are stepping up to meet growing community needs, yet many have been operating with insufficient resources for years. This new formula ensures that more Illinois residents, regardless of ZIP code, have access to strong, stable library services. We appreciate Secretary Giannoulias’ leadership in advancing equitable and sustainable support for our libraries,” said Cyndi Robinson, Executive Director of the Illinois Library Association.

"All communities deserve strong libraries with modern technology and relevant collections to serve their residents, and these equalization grants make a real difference for those most in need. At a time when communities across our state are experiencing tremendous financial pressures, every single Illinois resident deserves access to strong libraries equipped with modern technology and relevant collections to help support them in their toughest times. We are grateful to Secretary Giannoulias and the Illinois State Library for investing in libraries that need this support the most," said Monica Harris, executive director of the Reaching Across Illinois Library System.

“We are grateful to the Secretary's leadership in the increased investment in public libraries, especially during a time when federal funding remains uncertain. This investment is a great benefit to residents. Our libraries serve as lifelines for millions of Illinoisans. From providing free internet access to offering children’s programming, libraries carry families through financially difficult times. Now, with rising inflation and the suspension of SNAP benefits, residents need libraries more than ever. This additional funding will help the selected libraries meet these growing community needs,” said Leslie Bednar, executive director of the Illinois Heartland Library System.