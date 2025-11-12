November weather warm, dry in region

The month of November was warmer than normal in the Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky region. The month was drier than normal.

Temperatures

The National Weather Service in Paducah reported in a November climate review that temperatures averaged above normal by 1 to 3 degrees. As is common during the transition seasons, temperatures were up and down through the month.

The first three days were rather chilly, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s in many areas. The period from the 4th through the 25th was largely above normal, except for a brief time of cold from the 9th through 11th. Many areas observed their first freeze of the season during this time, with lows falling into the lower half of the 20s. Otherwise much of this period was warm with highs largely in the 60s or 70s.

Paducah registered a record high temperature of 77 degrees on the 14th.

The month ended with below normal temperatures from the 26th through 30th. Highs were primarily in the 40s, with lows in the 20s or 30s to end the month.

Precipitation

November was drier than normal across the vast majority of the region. Precipitation amounts ranged from 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches for most areas, which was generally 1 inch to 2.5 inches drier than normal.

Ripley and Carter counties in Southeast Missouri were particularly dry, with parts of those counties registering a 3-inch deficit for November. The highest observed total was 4.51 inches at the Madisonville, Ky., COOP station in Hopkins County.