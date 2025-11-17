The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, is issuing a general reminder to the public about the potential dangers of consuming raw milk after at least 11 people were recently sickened by such products.

While most milk products sold in the state are pasteurized, meaning they have been treated with heat to kill viruses, germs and other substances that can cause illness, raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, making it more likely to be a source of foodborne illness.

“Pasteurization is one of the greatest public health successes of the last century,” IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “It helps keep milk and dairy products safe for everyone to enjoy. Raw milk skips this important step and can carry dangerous germs that may cause serious illness, especially in young children, older people, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. To help keep everyone in Illinois safe, we encourage people to be cautious and think carefully before choosing to drink raw milk.”

As of Nov. 7, IDPH had identified an outbreak of 11 cases of Campylobacter infection that appeared to be linked to consumption of raw milk from a common source. The producer is taking steps to notify customers and is cooperating with the investigation.

Campylobacter is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. In more severe cases, the infection can lead to irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IDPH recommends that anyone who has consumed raw milk and begins to exhibit those symptoms shoudl contact their medical provider.

Illinois raw milk rules require testing for temperature, antibiotics and certain signs that could indicate infection within the product. However, specific pathogen testing for germs like Campylobacter or other disease-causing agents like E. coli or salmonella is not required.

IDPH recommends the following precautions to avoid illnesses associated with milk consumption:

Use pasteurized milk and dairy products. Refrigerate perishable foods at 40 degree F or colder to slow bacterial growth. Never leave perishable food out for more than two hours, degree or one hour if exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees F, like in a hot car or at a picnic. Throw away expired or spoiled food.