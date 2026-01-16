Roller derby recruitment night set

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) will host its first recruitment of the 2026 season on Monday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Adults 18 and older are welcome to attend, meet the team and learn what it takes to become a roller derby skater or referee.

The league encourages all interested adults to attend. No skating or athletic experience is necessary. CGRD utilizes a dedicated training committee to teach new members all the skills they will require.

The only requirement for the recruitment event is a boil-and-bite mouthguard. A limited amount of loaner skates and protective gear will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Roller derby is an inclusive sport and CGRD welcomes fall to attend.

More information on the league and on the recruitment event can be found on their Facebook page (CGRD: Cape Girardeau Roller Derby).