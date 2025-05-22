Shawnee National Forest welcomes seasonal visitors

The U.S. Forest Service is preparing to welcome an influx of visitors to the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois for the 2025 recreation season.

The Forest Service reported that the following campgrounds are open: Lake Glendale, Pounds Hollow, Pharoah at Garden of the Gods, Johnson Creek and Pine Hills. All sites are first come, first serve (with no reservations accepted).

Depending on visits, other primitive camping opportunities may be available at Camp Cadiz, Lake of Egypt, Redbud Campground and Turkey Bayou.

Due to debris and/or damage from flooding, Tower Rock Campground and Snake Road are were closed as of May 12 until further notice. McClure Road also was closed until further notice at the low-water crossing.

All Shawnee National Forest offices will be closed May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

Updates can be found on the forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/r09/shawnee.