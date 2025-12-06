SIU Simmons Law School offers mobile legal clinics for senior citizens this summer

The Southern Illinois University Simmons Law School is planning to offer a series of mobile legal clinics in the region to provide free, onsite assistance for senior citizens who want to prepare health care power of attorney.

The legal clinic’s Senior Summer Sessions were scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 10, at the Murphysboro Senior Center and will run through July 31, with site visits to each of the 13 southernmost counties the clinic serves. Participants must be age 60 or older and live within those 13 counties.

Dale Aschemann, a clinical assistant professor of law who oversees the clinic, noted that the law school has a long history of serving elderly individuals in the region. The idea for the senior summer sessions developed through discussions with Angela Upchurch, law school acting dean and professor of law, on opportunities for the clinic to “affirmatively engage with senior centers and remind the various regions of Southern Illinois that our school is not only part of their community but active in trying to make a positive difference in their community,” he said.

Upchurch and Aschemann each noted the experience will also benefit the four law school students enrolled in the program for the semester. Law school faculty will also be present to assist, if needed.

“This is an incredible educational opportunity for our students,” Upchurch said. “Because the work is more discrete than in the traditional clinic, we can provide students with the critical legal skill development early on in their legal education. It is a wonderful experience for them and for the community members that they will be helping.”

To participate, those interested need to sign up at their local senior center and fill out an information sheet before the scheduled visit to ensure that all necessary details are available. Each participating senior citizen will be assigned a student to assist them and will leave with a completed power of attorney for health care, which is a document authorizing a person to act on behalf of another in matters of health care.

During each individual session, people will learn the importance of obtaining powers of attorney and the consequences of not having one when a person doesn’t have the ability to speak for themselves, Aschemann said.

While health care powers of attorney will be the focus of each visit, the legal clinic will add people to its wait list for other estate planning services such as wills, property powers of attorney, transfer on death instruments, and consultations or assistance with guardianships for adults with disabilities and minor guardianships, Aschemann said.

“Beyond a positive community experience, students will have an opportunity to work on interviewing skills and become familiar with basic estate planning concepts through the doctrinal portion of the class,” Aschemann said. “Very importantly, students will be introduced to the idea of meeting clients where they are, both geographically and where they are in their lives.”

The Simmons Law School Senior Summer Sessions schedule for area counties includes:

Pulaski County: Thursday, June 12, 9:20 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Southern Pride Senior Program, Smiles Senior Center, 412 S. Blanche St., Mounds, 618-645-6149.

Williamson County (Marion): Tuesday, June 17, 9:10 a.m. to noon. Marion Senior Citizens Center, 507 W. Main St., Marion, 618-997-9019.

Union County: Tuesday, July 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Sunshine Inn, located at Faith Community Church, 101 Richview, Anna, 618-833-6734.

Alexander County: Tuesday, July 15, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Happy Days Senior Center (located in the Mighty Rivers Worship Center), 225 Poplar St., Cairo, 618-734-1050.

Massac County: Thursday, July 17, 9:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Happy Hearts, 701 Pearl St., Metropolis, 618-524-9755.

Johnson County: Thursday, July 24, 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Whistlers & Whittlers, 60 State Route 37 North, Vienna, 618-658-9669.

Williamson County (Herrin): Tuesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to noon. Williamson County Programs on Aging, 1201 Weaver Road, Herrin, 618-988-1585.