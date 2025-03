Stinson Memorial Public Library District is planning to put up a Spring StoryWalk display during March and April.

The StoryWalk will feature the book titled “As an Oak Tree Grows” by Brian Karas.

The StoryWalk was scheduled to be on display starting March 14 at Stinson Memorial Public Library in Anna. The display will continue through March 27.

The StoryWalk display then is planned March 29 through April 11 Cobden Park.