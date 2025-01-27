Valentines for Seniors Card Drive sponsored by legislator

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, once again welcomes the help of the community in putting a smile on senior citizens’ faces across the 59th District in Southern Illinois as a part of his annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.

“Each year, thanks to the good people of Southern Illinois, my office receives thousands of beautiful Valentines, which we then deliver on their behalf to senior citizens and other residents living in long-term care facilities across the district,” Fowler said in a news release. “It’s humbling to have strong constituent support for such a worthwhile program.”

Community members, churches, schools and other groups are invited to bring or send homemade or store-bought Valentine’s Day cards to Fowler’s district office.

Cards can be dropped off until Feb. 7 at Fowler’s district office at 2 N. Vine, 6th Floor, Harrisburg, Ill. 62946.

A drop box is available inside the office during normal business hours, which are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A small mailbox will be located outside the office for after-hour drop-offs.

Once the cards have been collected, they will be delivered by Fowler and his district staff members on the communities’ behalf to the residents of long-term care facilities in the 59th District.

More information, including learning how to participate in the program, is available by contacting Abbey Peterson at apeterson@sgop.ilga.gov.

In 2024, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered 58,615 Valentines statewide through the Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.