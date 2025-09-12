Viewing event for meteor shower set at Giant City State Park

Stargazers will have an opportunity to get one of the best views of the Geminid meteor shower at its peak, thanks to an event sponsored in part by Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

See the Gems at Giant City is scheduled to take place from 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1 a.m. Dec. 14 at Giant City State Park near Makanda. Parking will be available just past the Indian Creek Trailhead.

The SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics and members of the Astronomical Society of Southern Illinois will set up telescopes. The event will include guided hikes into the viewing area from Giant City Campground at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with a guided walk back to the campground at 1 a.m., plus a presentation on the Geminid meteor shower at 10:30 p.m.

“We are encouraging the public to practice more skywatching without the need for specialized equipment,” said Steve Gariepy, outreach coordinator and experiential education specialist at the SIU STEM Education Research Center. “With up to 50 to120 meteors per hour, in one of most beautiful parks in Illinois, this is a great opportunity for that.”

“Just to have the opportunity to enjoy the park after hours at an outdoor event will be worth the drive,” he said. "The meteors will be the icing on the celestial cake."

Although there will be a warming station and hot drinks will be served, participants are urged to dress appropriately for cold weather and bring a headlamp or flashlight.

First recorded in 1833, the Geminids are active Dec. 4-20 each year and peak overnight Dec. 13-14. With a waning crescent moon, the viewing promises to be good if the skies are clear.

For more information, visit Giant City State Park’s Facebook page. People who want to volunteer or receive more information can email abigail.mizeur@siu.edu.

The event is sponsored by the SIU STEM Education Research Center, the SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and Giant City State Park.