Williamson County EF-4 tornado had estimated peak winds of 190 mph

A National Weather Service damage survey and analysis by structural engineering experts found that an EF-4 tornado damage occurred in southern Williamson County on Friday, May 16.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that with estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour, this tornado was the strongest to impact the NWS Paducah area of responsibility since the long-track EF-4 tornado that impacted Western Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021.

The following summary about the tornado was shared by the weather service office on its website:

Date: May 16, 2025

Time: 6:15 - 6:32 PM

EF Scale: EF4

Est. Peak Winds: 190 mph

Track Length: 16.6 miles

Max Width: 575 yards

Injuries/Deaths: 7/0

Summary: A violent EF-4 tornado with peak winds of 190 mph impacted southern Williamson County, IL, during the early evening hours of Friday, May 16, 2025.

The tornado began near the intersection of Spillway Road and Grassy Road doing mainly tree damage. As it moved eastward, the tornado intensified as it approached Interstate 57. The tornado strengthened to EF-3 levels, where it removed the roofs of several homes of the staff of the U.S. Penitentiary just south of the main prison complex. The tornado debarked and reduced to stubs numerous trees adjacent to Interstate 57. The tornado continued at EF-3 strength as it damaged homes along Highway 37 and north of Hudgens Road.

The tornado reached peak intensity after crossing Market Road and into a subdivision just east of Andrew Road and north of Quarter Horse Road. Four homes on Kyler Court and Leslie Court sustained EF-3 damage. In addition, a newer two-story home with standard construction was completely swept off its foundation at the end of Kyler Court, which supported a rating of EF-4 with peak winds of 190 mph. The wooded area just east of Kyler Court saw extreme stubbing and some debarking of trees.

The tornado continued eastward, destroying or severely damaging several homes at EF-2 or EF-3 strength on Wards Mill Road. Additional homes were destroyed at EF-3 damage levels a couple miles to the east on Highway 166. After crossing Highway 166, the tornado turned to the east-southeast and began to weaken, eventually lifting near the intersection of Mauseyville Road and Tyler Bridge Road.

The tornado path was 16.57 miles, and its peak width was 575 yards. There were no fatalities, but seven people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office shared the following messages on social media following Friday’s tornado:

Williamson County, Illinois - On May 16, 2025, at 1805 hours Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to significant tornado damage south of Marion.

Storm damage has affected a mile plus wide path from Grassy Road at Wolf Creek Road on the west side of the County and Saraville Road at Stonefort Road on the east side of the County.

In response to this natural disaster, first responders from across the region mobilized to assist affected citizens.

“Within minutes of the tornado touching down I began receiving calls from every county surrounding Williamson offering mutual aid”, stated Sheriff Jeff Diederich.

Deputies from Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, and Saline County Sheriff’s Offices joined Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in responding to calls and assisting citizens.

There are many houses and other structures that have been destroyed or severely damaged. While there were numerous minor and some moderate to major injuries; we are very fortunate there have been no fatalities.

Throughout the night a curfew was implemented restricting access to affected areas. This did not limit residents who reside in the immediate area, law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, utility companies, members of the news media, as well as personnel and members authorized by units of local government, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

During this time Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by some of the outside agencies listed, provided security, directed patrols, ATV patrols, and checkpoints to areas affected by the storm damage. These measures were designed to prevent looting and other criminal activity.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Crainville Police Department, Energy Police Department, Herrin Police Department, Marion Police Department, Illinois State Police, Herrin Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Lake of Egypt Fire, Williamson County Fire, United Ambulance, Various Utility Companies, and citizen volunteers for assisting in clean up and recovery efforts.

EMERGENCY CURFEW RESTRICTION

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Williamson County has sustained significant damage as the result of a tornado that has affected a wide pathway of the county. Storm damage has affected a mile plus wide path from Grassy Road at Wolf Creek Road on the west side of the County and Saraville Road at Stonefort Road on the east side of the County.

There are numerous homes and other structures that have been destroyed or significantly damaged, power lines down, and trees blocking roadways. This presents a significant problem for first responders that require access related to storm damage or other emergencies that might arise overnight.

“I remain concerned for public safety as a result of downed power lines and trees blocking roadways. Additionally, natural disasters like this often bring the potential for looting. As a result, an overnight curfew covering the affected area is being implemented”, stated Sheriff Jeff Diederich.

Effective at 11:59pm on May 16, 2025, through 6:00am on May 17, 2025, a curfew restricting access and travel within one mile of the affected area will be enforced.

During the curfew, no travel will be allowed on any public street. Exempted from this restriction are residents who reside in the immediate area, law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, utility companies, members of the news media, as well as personnel and members authorized by units of local government, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The public should be aware that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is establishing checkpoints, patrolling, and will have Deputies saturated in the affected areas. Those who might consider taking advantage of citizens or are contemplating looting are forewarned that they will be held accountable.

Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson has advised that his Office is fully committed to the prosecution of those who take advantage of this natural disaster in furtherance of committing criminal activity.